NC redistricting gets underway with voter feedback, less transparency

Republican lawmakers are holding public hearings, after changing the state's open records law to shield information about the General Assembly's map-making process.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s redistricting process, which got formally underway this week, will be less transparent due to a change in state open records law Republican lawmakers added to the state budget with little public notice.

That change removes a long-standing state law that made public redistricting documents, from draft maps to emails that lawmakers send about the process of drawing election lines, once the maps are final.

It was part of a larger shift in North Carolina open records laws that budget writers dropped into this year’s spending plan, exempting General Assembly members from those laws and leaving it up to individual General Assembly members what records to release.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.