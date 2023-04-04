State representative from Mecklenburg County switching parties, Dems say

Tricia Cotham, who was elected as a Democrat, will now flip to the Republican Party.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina state representative Tricia Cotham is planning to switch parties, according to a statement released by state Democratic leaders Tuesday.

Cotham, who won the seat as a Democrat for Dist. 112 in 2022, will reportedly make the announcement official on Wednesday. House Speaker Tim Moore's office said she would join Moore and other Republican leaders for a news briefing at 4 p.m. that day.

House Democratic leader Robert Reives lambasted the news in a statement on Tuesday, saying she was elected in a majority-Democrat district.

"Rep. Tricia Cotham campaigned as a Democrat and supporter of abortion rights, health care, public education, gun safety, and civil rights. The voters of House District 112 elected her to serve as that person and overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates up and down the ballot," Reives' statement read. "Now, just a few months later, Rep. Cotham is changing parties. That is not the person that was presented to the voters of House District 112. That is not the person those constituents campaigned for in a hard primary, and who they championed in a general election in a 60% Democratic district. Those constituents deserved to know what values were most important to their elected representative."

Reives further called on Cotham to resign. State party chair Anderson Clayton also demanded Cotham's resignation.

Tricia Cotham’s decision to switch parties is a betrayal to the people in HD-112 with repercussions not only for her district, but the entire state of North Carolina. She no longer represents the values constituents trusted her to champion, and should resign immediately. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/SrII4cCXeD — Anderson Clayton☀️ (@abreezeclayton) April 4, 2023

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Cotham for comment, but as of publication has not heard back from neither herself nor her representatives.

The official Twitter account for the North Carolina Democratic Party also demanded Cotham's resignation, calling her decision to switch "deceit of the highest order".

This is deceit of the highest order. Rep. Cotham’s decision is a betrayal to the people of HD-112 with repercussions not only for her district, but for our entire state.



If she can no longer represent the values her constituents entrusted her to champion, she should resign, now. — NC Democratic Party (@NCDemParty) April 4, 2023

Reaction from other Democratic leaders rippled back to Mecklenburg County. Julie Eiselt, who was the former Mayor Pro Tem of the city of Charlotte, demanded answers as well.

I truly am confused as to why @triciacotham would say publicly that she does not support loosening guns laws and is a staunch supporter of women’s reproductive rights, then switch parties. Voters and supporters deserve an answer. pic.twitter.com/vwXh6ogOZv — Julie Eiselt (@JulieEiselt) April 4, 2023

Cotham's swing from Democrat to Republican is set to give the GOP a supermajority in the House, dealing a major hit to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's power to veto bills. She was absent from a vote on Senate Bill 41, which was passed after overriding Gov. Cooper's veto, due to COVID-19 treatments she receives. The bill, which is now law, stripped the requirement for gun buyers to seek a pistol purchase permit from county sheriffs. She also had an excused absence for treatment from voting on House Bill 347, which concerns sports betting in the Tar Heel State.

While she held her seat as a Democrat, other recent votes showed an openness to break party ranks. For example, Cotham voted in favor of a bill that would require county sheriffs to cooperate with ICE detainer requests. She also voted in favor of House Joint Resolution 235, which calls on the U.S. Congress to trigger an Article V Convention of the States to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Such demands are largely popular among conservative legislators and figureheads, though some experts warn such a convention could turn into a constitutional free-for-all