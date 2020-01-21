CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time in history, an impeachment trial began for a U.S. President.

Senators are now determining the fate of President Trump. It comes just a month after the House voted to impeach him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The President's lead lawyer opened arguments saying the president did nothing wrong, while lead house manager, Adam Schiff appealed to the senate chamber to weigh the case fairly.

People across the country, including in Charlotte are split about the impeachment process. WCNC talked to people walking by the government center in uptown.

Several of them not only focused on the President, but also the process itself.

About 400 miles from the debate at the U.S. Capitol, some have already made up their minds in the Queen City.



“I do think he should be removed,” Nuel Bey said.

“I think it's just a witch hunt,” another man said.

Others, like Steve Gibbons, remain undecided about whether the Senate should vote to remove President Trump from office.

“I voted for President Trump,” Gibbons said. “There’s some evidence that says there was some, I don't know if the word is illegal -- questionable doing. I don't know if any laws were actually broken though.”

However, some people believe it’s an open and shut case.

"The evidence is pretty clear; I've seen what I've seen, he looks guilty to me,” Bey said.

“I believe he has asked foreign governments to interfere in our election,” one woman said, adding that's not how she believes this country should be run.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are those against the impeachment altogether.

“I think he's a great president and I don't think he should be impeached,” a supporter of President Trump told WCNC.

For some, it comes down to trusting the process in the Senate. Ashley Wheeler says she doesn’t trust it.

“I think there should be a fair and open and honest telling of everything, have witnesses and have everybody be able to hear exactly what is going on,” Wheeler said.

“He’s trying to deny the fact that he's guilty of what he is and the Republicans seem to go along with it,” said Bey.

Most people NBC Charlotte spoke to said they don’t plan to watch the senate proceedings, but will check for information and updates later.

“Both sides are very one-sided right now," Gibbons said. "Hopefully they'll come together and do the right thing."

