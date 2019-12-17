CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several groups in the Charlotte area are planning to hold pro-impeachment demonstrations Tuesday evening. It’s part of a larger movement of “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. local time in nearly 600 locations across the country including Charlotte, Rock Hill and Hickory.

Jane Whitley, Chair of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party, said Tuesday evening’s event has drawn more than 600 RSVPs.

The event comes on the eve of history -- with the full house expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump as early as Wednesday.

“Congress needs to vote to impeach,” Whitley said.

Whitley is the organizer of the pro-impeachment rally at Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte.

“We’re trying to let our elected officials and the public know that nobody in this country is above the law," Whitley said. "That includes the President of the United States."

Whitley says more than 600 people plan to attend. Organizers in Rock Hill expect over 200 at Fountain Park.

On Sunday, Mayor Vi Lyles spoke at the opening of democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg’s new office in uptown.

“Now a lot of you have heard me talk about the divisiveness in this national scene,” Lyles said. “One of the most important things to look for in your candidate for president – someone who is talking about where we’re going, not where we’ve been.”

With the 2020 Republican National Convention on the horizon, and protests likely to come with it, security in the Queen City is top of mind.

CMPD told WCNC they are aware of the scheduled pro-impeachment rally in uptown. Organizers say they expect participants to act lawfully, and seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with anyone who disagrees with their values.

