Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will soon get a new look as it welcomes visitors to the Queen City.

Charlotte City Council approved a $4 million project that will create bright new monuments outside the airport.

Renderings show one with a crown-like design, fit for the Queen. Another shows Charlotte's initials with a plane flying past it.

The project is expected to be finished before the Republican National Convention in August 2020, when thousands of people will be traveling through the airport to stay in Charlotte.

The money for the project is coming from the Aviation Capital Investment Plan.

A council member tells NBC Charlotte that is not taxpayer money, instead, it is funded by fees and rent money at the airport.

