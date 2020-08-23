Days before the convention, delegates remain frustrated over a scaled back RNC

Governor Cooper decided in June the RNC could not host a full convention in the state because of the uncertainty of how the coronavirus would remain a threat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the Republican National Convention days away, final preparations are being made in the Queen City, and delegates have settled into hotels.

This year, there won't be the typical security measures in place as there are not as many delegates from each state than in years past.

Delegates say they are not happy that the RNC has been scaled back, pointing a finger at Governor Roy Cooper for canceling the plan to host the full convention after set protocols were already sent to Health and Human Services of North Carolina.

Wayne King, a long time delegate since 2004, said he feels it was a political ploy and that Governor Cooper was out of step.

“During 2012 when the DNC was here, we saw a very successful convention with the DNC," King said. "Restaurants were full, hotels were full and he has hurt the economy, the governor has.”

Governor Cooper decided in June the RNC could not host a full convention in the state because of the uncertainty of how the coronavirus would remain a threat to public health.

"The public health and safety of North Carolinians and everybody at that convention should come first,” Cooper said in a previous news conference.

As for as how RNC officials are keeping everyone safe, roughly 400 people are set to be at the meetings here in Charlotte this weekend.