Roy Cooper for president? Don't bet on it, Democratic sources say

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper was floated as a potential 2024 presidential candidate by the New York Times. Democratic Party insiders shut down the speculation.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Speculation about a possible presidential run by Gov. Roy Cooper was tamped down by Democratic Party insiders Monday. But Cooper didn’t deny it.

Talk of a Cooper run cropped up over the weekend following national news coverage that hinted at the possibility.

The New York Times published an article Sunday that quoted Cooper saying he expects President Joe Biden to seek re-election in 2024 and that he thought it was good for the Democratic Party. The article then interpreted a standard Cooper stump speech – one touting his accomplishments in office – as “sketching out what could be the makings of a Cooper for President message to primary voters.”

Citing unnamed Democrats, the Times said donors had been encouraging Cooper to consider a bid. The article was published a day after the Democratic Governors Association named Cooper chair of the organization for 2022.

