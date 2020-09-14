The debate will stream at 7 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham will debate Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The debate will stream at 7 p.m. on wcnc.com, the WCNC Charlotte mobile news app, and the WCNC Charlotte YouTube channel.

Tillis, a former speaker of the North Carolina House, is seeking a second six-year term in Congress. He is running on his record in both Raleigh and Washington, D.C., and is counting on the popularity of President Donald Trump in the state to boost his chances.