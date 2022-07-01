Water line breaks on Beech Mountain, spraying skiers with ice cold water

WCNC Charlotte is working to find out if anyone was treated for injuries following the incident.

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Multiple skiers on Beech Mountain were sprayed with freezing cold water on Friday after a water line seemingly broke.

Tim Williams shared videos of the event with WCNC Charlotte, saying he and his daughter witnessed the whole thing. Williams said some skiers were blown off the lift as a result of the water pressure.

Cold weather conditions in the North Carolina mountains didn't help the situation.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Beech Mountain Ski Resort and working to confirm if anyone was treated for injuries, and what steps are being taken to avoid a similar situation from happening again.

