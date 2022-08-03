Co-pilot jumped from plane before emergency landing at Raleigh airport, FAA says

Two FAA employees at Raleigh-Durham International Airport told 911 dispatchers that the surviving pilot reported his co-pilot jumped before an emergency landing.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Federal Aviation Administration employees in the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Tower told the Raleigh-Wake County 911 dispatcher that the surviving pilot reported his co-pilot jumped out of a plane last week before making an emergency landing.

The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was found the evening of July 29 in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Crooks was one of two pilots on the CASA 212-200 airplane.

“This is from Raleigh Airport," an FAA employee said in a recording obtained Tuesday by WRAL News. "We have a pilot who was inbound to the field. His co-pilot jumped out of the aircraft. He made impact to the ground and here are the coordinates.”

"He said he jumped out of the aircraft," an FAA employee said. "His co-pilot jumped out without the parachute so he might have impact to the ground."

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts