International African American Museum set to open in Charleston

The space once saw enslaved Africans arrive from their homeland to a new world.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The long-awaited International African American Museum will soon welcome visitors in Charleston, South Carolina.

The museum is set to open in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday, June 27.

The space once saw enslaved Africans arrive from their homeland to a new world. It will aim to honor the untold stories of the African American journey at one of our country's most sacred sites.

"Roughly 50% of all enslaved Africans came in through the portal Charleston and therefore this is our Ellis Island," James R. Morgan with the International African American Museum told WCNC Charlotte. "This is the beginning of the story of what it means to be an African-American."

