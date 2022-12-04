Moore County authorities investigate vandalism that left thousands without power

A woman who repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county.

ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened.

Emily Grace Rainey, a former U.S. Army psychological operations officer, made several posts about it on social media, even saying in one post: “The power is out in Moore County and I know why."

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told WRAL News that the outage was being investigated as a "criminal occurrence," but he did not say specifically what was done to damage the substations or whether the sheriff's office has connected that vandalism to the drag show or any suspects.

