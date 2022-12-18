Celebrate North Carolina's natural diversity during the Year of the Trail

The Year of the Trail will emphasize the numerous benefits of North Carolina's trails and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jan. 1 will mark the beginning of the 2023 North Carolina Year of the Trail campaign. This year-long celebration seeks to bring attention to the numerous outdoor recreational attractions and networks of diverse trails that North Carolina has to offer.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed a bill in 2021 that declared 2023 to be NC Year of the Trail. The Great Trails State Coalition, a broad coalition of environmental, tourism, industry and conservation organizations, led the effort to pass the bill.

Over the course of the year, there will be events in every county throughout North Carolina, with the goal of highlighting the many economic, environmental and health benefits of trails and outdoor recreation.

Not only do the trails in North Carolina bring attention to its diverse landscape - from the coast to mountain vistas to the Piedmont hills - they are essential to the state's $11.8 billion outdoor recreation industry.

The Year of the Trail campaign officially begins on Jan.1, with "First Day Outdoors," an event that invites the public to explore any one of North Carolina's diverse trails.

Find events, information and other resources about the Year of the Trial here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts