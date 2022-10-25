Blue Ridge Parkway named third best National Park in the US

The top 2 parks are Olympic National Park and Everglades National Park.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anyone who's been to the Blue Ridge Mountains can agree it's an incredible site to behold.

Home to a few major colleges like Western Carolina University, UNC Asheville, and Appalachian State University, driving along the winding roads of the Blue Ridge Parkway is on the bucket list for many students, locals, or anyone just passing through.

According to a study done by Cairn Consulting, the Blue Ridge Parkway was ranked on having recreational activities (hiking, fishing, biking, kayaking/canoeing, and bird watching), unique things to do, and overall scenic beauty.

Olympic National Park in Washington state was named No. 1, with Everglades National Park in Florida right behind in the runner-up position.

The Blue Ridge Parkway has 15.9 million annual visitors and stretches for almost 500 miles.

The parkway has no entrance fee and the fall foliage makes now the perfect time to admire the park's beauty.

