Police search neighborhood for person who jumped or fell from plane before emergency landing at RDU

The plane made the landing without landing gear.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A landing gear issue caused a plane to make an emergency landing on Friday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Video caught by a WRAL Sky 5 pilot shows the plane skid off the runway, where it spins in a partial circle before coming to a stop, where multiple firetrucks and paramedics can be seen waiting.

Cary officials and first responders from multiple jurisdictions are now searching for a person who may have jumped or fallen from plane while it was in the air. A search team started out near West Lake Middle School, but shifted to a neighborhood in Holly Springs near the intersection of Bass Lake Road and Sunset Lake Road.

