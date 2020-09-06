Remains of missing 82nd Airborne Paratrooper found, reward offered for information

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the spokesperson for Army CID.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Partial remains of an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper missing since Memorial Day Weekend were found near Cape Lookout National Seashore, May 29.

Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez was a 21-year-old human resource specialist from Chino, California.

Officials said Roman-Martinez' remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island--an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past.

Positive identification was made using his dental records.

“We are investigating Spc. Roman-Martinez’s death as a homicide and our investigation continues," said Christopher Grey, spokesman for Army CID.