Samaritan's Purse provides disaster relief after deadly storms hit the Southeast

Volunteers and resources have been deployed to hard-hit areas in Georgia and Alabama.

BOONE, N.C. — After deadly storms swept through the Southeast on Thursday, Samaritan's Purse immediately stepped into action.

On the night of Jan.12, a line of severe storms, which produced dozens of tornadoes, hit the Southeast, causing major damage, destroying homes and businesses and killing several people.

Samaritan's Purse, an evangelical Christian relief organization, began deploying resources and teams of disaster response volunteers to storm-ravaged areas in Georgia and Alabama.

According to a press release from the organization, Samaritan's Purse decided to focus relief aid on Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia after devastating tornadoes destroyed parts of these two areas.



Samaritan's Purse mobilized tractor-trailers filled with supplies for volunteers to help clear storm debris, tarp roofs and comfort families who have lost homes or loved ones. They will be actively assessing community needs in cooperation with local churches and emergency management organizations.

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, released a statement to the families that were affected by the devastating storms.

“On Thursday, communities across the Southeast faced deadly tornadoes that caused massive destruction,” said Graham. “My heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones and those who are faced with having to pick up the pieces of their lives."

People wishing to donate to the organization's relief efforts can do so here

Sign up to volunteer for storm relief here: ALABAMA | GEORGIA

