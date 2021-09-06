EPA investigating reports of increased emissions at New-Indy paper mill

In a statement, DHEC said the EPA is in the process of gathering information about new reports of increased emissions at the paper mill.

CATAWBA, S.C. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been made aware of increased emissions at the New-Indy Containerboard paper mill in Catawba, South Carolina, state health officials said.

In a statement, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the EPA is in the process of gathering additional details after they were notified by New-Indy of increased emissions, which violate the requirements of the Clean Air Act Emergency Order currently in place at the mill.

"The cause of the exceedances has been attributed to the overflow of black liquor at the aerations stabilization basin which is part of the facility's wastewater treatment process," the statement says.

Black liquor is a byproduct of converting wood into paper. DHEC said New-Indy informed officials they are working to implement corrective actions to prevent a future occurrence.

New-Indy has been under the microscope of regulators after the EPA and DHEC determined the company was emitting too much hydrogen sulfide, which they believe is responsible for the foul odor affecting thousands of homeowners across the Charlotte region. State officials started receiving complaints in January about the smell.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against New-Indy over the smell, including a class-action suit filed by a Charlotte man. In early July, an attorney representing the company asked a federal judge to dismiss one of the lawsuits.

Brandon Goldner will have a full report Monday on the EPA's investigation into increased emissions at New-Indy. His report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 5.