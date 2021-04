Gov. Roy Cooper will give his first 'State of the State' address since being re-elected in November.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will give his “State of the State” address to the General Assembly on Monday.

The governor will deliver the speech at 7 p.m. in the House chamber, state officials confirmed.

The address is usually given in February or March during odd-numbered years, but the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the scheduling.