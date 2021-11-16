NC attorney general suing Juul founders

According to Stein, Puff Bar sells kid-friendly flavors, and several retailers across the state are selling e-cigarettes in close proximity to schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is taking new action against the e-cigarette industry, announcing Tuesday he is suing the founders of Juul. Stein alleged Juul's founders participated in a marketing strategy to attract young users to the product.

Stein also announced a statewide investigation into Puff Bar and other e-cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

According to Stein, Puff Bar sells kid-friendly flavors, and several retailers across the state are selling e-cigarettes in close proximity to middle and high schools.

Stein has been a national leader in the fight against youth vaping and led a massive lawsuit against Juul for wrongfully targeting teens and young adults.

"We are actively investigating Puff Bar and other companies at all stages of the distribution chain, from manufacturers to retailers and everything in between to ensure they are not profiting off kids," Stein said at a press conference Tuesday. "Where I find illegal behavior, I will not hesitate to take legal action."

Stein is also calling on FDA Commissioner Nominee Robert Califf to take "strong action" on flavors for e-cigarettes.

In March of 2021, WCNC Charlotte spoke with Dorian Fuhrman, mom and co-founder of Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes (PAVe), about how parents can talk to their kids about the health risks. Here are some tips to consider before you have a conversation with your kids, courtesy of PAVe:

Your goal is to keep the conversation going. Nothing shuts down communication faster than yelling, judging, criticizing, or pressuring. Instead, focus on listening, asking questions, and being supportive. Don’t freak out. Just because they know or are asking about vaping doesn’t mean they’re doing it. Before you respond, pause and recalibrate if needed. Look at where and when you’re holding the conversation. Are you trying to start a conversation about vaping while they’re focused on studying for their math test or playing a video game? Instead, look for low-pressure moments like when you're cooking and they're snacking, or when you're both in the car. Keep the touchpoints quick. There can be too much pressure in a serious sit-down conversation, which may cause your kids to tune you out. Instead, lean into quick and frequent conversations. Look for teachable moments. Don't bring their friends in it, as nobody wants their friends to be judged. Instead, when e-cigarettes are in the news or part of a school assembly, use that to make the conversation relevant. Remember that it’s fine to not have all the answers. Whether it’s about vaping or a social issue your child is facing, you’re not all-powerful. So admit that you’re in this together.