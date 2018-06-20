Columbia, SC (WLTX) It would appear that both the President and Vice President plan to be in the Palmetto State.

According statement from the McMaster campaign, President Trump plans to be in the state on Monday to campaign for Gov. McMaster. The governor is in a GOP runoff on Tuesday against John Warren.

The statement goes on to say that the Vice President Pence will be in the state on Saturday to help campaign for Gov. McMaster and that President Trump will be in town on Monday and will do the same. Additional details on exact times and locations will be released on Wednesday.

"President Trump and Vice President Pence are changing the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their support," McMaster said in a statement. "That they are both willing to come and campaign to keep South Carolina moving forward is a testament to the success of our great state, to the things we’ve accomplished over the last few years, and to the strength of our people."

On the day of the primary President Trump tweeted his support for Katie Arrington and his disapproval of Rep. Mark Sanford. Arrington ended up winning the race for the South Carolina's congressional first seat

© 2018 WLTX