Is adultery a crime in North Carolina?

Yes, adultery is a crime in North Carolina.

To get our answer, we had to go all the way back to the 1800s

"North Carolina statute was originally enacted in 1804 it was updated in 1994, and the legislature looked at it, and it's still in the books," Miller said.

This law establishes a class two misdemeanor if any man or woman isn't married to each other.

"lewdly and lasciviously associate, bed and cohabit together."

A class two misdemeanor means the person who committed that act of adultery could one to sixty days in jail or pay a fine of $1,000. But there are some stipulations.

"It's not a one-time act it has to be the act of living together and holding yourself out as husband and wife, and there is also the element of the sexual interaction," Miller said.

In the state, Miller said you can sue the lover of your husband or wife for alienation of affection of criminal conversation.

"You have to prove that the third party is responsible for the break up of the marriage," Miller said.

The way the law reads, this even applies to a couple in a relationship yet not married. Miller tells us that although this is a crime, in her 15 years of working in law, she hasn't seen someone arrested yet for adultery.

