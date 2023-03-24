No, a brain hemorrhage is not always fatal

There are several different types of brain hemorrhages. These all depend on where the bleeding happens inside the brain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Liza Burke, a 22-year-old who is originally from Asheville, North Carolina is still recovering in the hospital from a brain hemorrhage.

The University of Georgia student was on spring break with friends in Mexico when she told friends she had a headache and went to her room. Her friends later found her unresponsive.

This has gained a lot of attention and many on social media are making claims about brain hemorrhages.

Doctors say Burke suffered from a rare condition called Arteriovenous malformations. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is when blood vessels become entangled and are incorrectly connected to arteries and veins.

Doctors say the blood vessels can weaken or rupture, which can lead to a brain hemorrhage. Many people took to our social media page, claiming if you get a brain hemorrhage or these AVMs rupture, it's always fatal.

If you suffer from a brain hemorrhage, is it 100% fatal?

No, brain hemorrhages are not 100% fatal.

There are usually four different types of hemorrhages each of them can have different risk factors different causes and different prognoses.

But are these hemorrhages always deadly?

"It's not always fatal it’s a very serious condition it requires emergency medical attention," Kohli said. "But we hope that most of our patients after a brain hemorrhage will have a long full life."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the seriousness and outcome of a brain bleed depend on its cause, location inside of the skull, size of the bleed, and the amount of time that passes between the bleed and treatment.

"How well a person does after a brain hemorrhage, whether they live or die depends on a number of different factors a biggest one of these is their age and their underlying health so a younger person has a better chance than an older person," Kohli added.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Arteriovenous malformations are present in about 1% of the population and about 2% of all hemorrhages are from that each year.

