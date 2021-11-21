Once Cam came back to Carolina, a meme saying he is fined for giving footballs to kids in the stands started floating around. It's not true.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was an early Christmas present for Panthers fans, Cam Newton came back to Carolina. But as soon as he was back, a meme started floating around saying every time Cam Newton gives a child in the stands a ball, he is fined $5,512.

The meme first went viral back in 2015 during the Panthers run to the Super Bowl.

THE QUESTION

Does Cam Newton get fined every time he hands a child in the stands a ball?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Cam Newton does not get fined every time he hands a child in the stands a ball.

WHAT WE FOUND

Cam’s tradition, now known as the "Sunday Giveaway," started during Cam's rookie season in 2011. After scoring a touchdown against Washington, Mike Shula, who was the Panthers quarterback coach at the time, told Cam to find a kid and give them the ball as a way to give back. Cam has been doing it ever since, making dreams come true for kids, and sometimes even adults.

According to the NFL’s schedule of infractions and fines, players are fined $7,210 for a first offense and $12,360 for a second offense. However, this fine is usually reserved for when players throw or kick the ball into the stands. It’s all about safety and making sure there isn’t a fight over who gets the ball.

Because Cam hands the ball to a single child, he does not get fined.

Spotrac shows Cam has only been fined five times in his career. None of them are for giving a child a ball in the stands.

