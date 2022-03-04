Answering your soccer questions ahead of the 1st home game

Charlotte FC is gearing up for this inaugural home game on March 5. The field turned from football to soccer, and we are taking all of your questions!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is gearing up for this inaugural home game, March 5. The field turned from football to soccer, and we are taking all questions!

If people buy season tickets, do they have to buy personal seat licenses known as PSL's?

"The Westside of the building the 200 level on the west end there are a couple of sections known as our sentinel section a wonderful partner came in and covered the cost of the PSLS so for those fans that want to sit there as well as our supporters," McIntosh said.

"Our supporters on the east end of the building also do not have a PSL with their seats," McIntosh added.

No, not every season ticket holder needs to buy PSL's However, you may, depending on what section you're in.

Do the PSL's rollover for the Panthers football games?

"Those do not roll over those PSLs are strictly for the charlotte football club side of things," McIntosh said.

No, those PSL's do not roll over for football games. They only apply to seats for soccer.

Does Charlotte FC have a designated player?

According to Major League Soccer, the designated player rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensations and acquisition costs exceed the maximum salary budget.

"We have one designated player, Karol Swiderski a polish international player. We are super excited about him. He is going to be our goal scorer on the roaster," McIntosh said.

McIntosh told us they plan to build out their roaster and intend to sign a couple more designated players in the future.

Yes, for now, Charlotte FC has one designated player.

Will all the seats in the stadium be available during the season?

The home opener will be your only chance to experience the nosebleeds this season.

"This will be the only match on Saturday that we open the upper bowl," said McIntosh.

McIntosh tells us the lower bowl, meaning the 300 section and down will be open for all the games.

No, all the seats in the stadium will not be available during the season.

Saturday, Charlotte FC hopes to break a major league soccer record with 74,000 plus fans at an opening game.

Saturday, Charlotte FC hopes to break a major league soccer record with 74,000 plus fans at an opening game.





