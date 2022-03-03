Charlotte FC has sold enough tickets to break MLS attendance record in first home match

73,500 tickets have been sold so far.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few days before its first home match, Charlotte FC says it has sold enough tickets to break the MLS attendance record on Saturday against LA Galaxy.

The record crowd for any MLS match is 72,584. Charlotte FC has sold 73,500 tickets for Saturday.

There are still about 100 walk-up tickets available. Those tickets cost $30 and will be first-come, first-serve. They will be released on Saturday at 1 p.m., ahead of the 7:30 p.m. match.

"The players are really looking forward to it," coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez said. "They are super motivated."

Charlotte FC will place spectators in the upper deck of Bank of America Stadium this Saturday, but all other regular-season home matches will be configured to fit 32,000 fans in the building's lower bowl.

Charlotte began its inaugural season with a 3-0 loss at D.C. United.

"We want these people feeling proud," Ramirez said. "We are doing our best, and working a lot to be competitive Saturday and to play a good game."

