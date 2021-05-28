JUNE 1 AT 7 P.M.: Get something verified during our live chat

Join WCNC Charlotte Anchor and Reporter Vanessa Ruffes and Verify Reporter Meghan Bragg to check posts you may have seen that seem suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — See something on social media that you're concerned might not be true? Want to get it verified?

WCNC Charlotte is here to help. Join Verify Reporter Meghan Bragg along with WCNC Charlotte Anchor and Reporter Vanessa Ruffes as they take your questions and get them verified.

Participate on Facebook or YouTube on June 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Submit your questions early by texting us at 704-329-3600 or emailing us at verify@wcnc.com.

VERIFY’S MISSION IS TO STOP THE SPREAD OF FALSE INFORMATION.

What is VERIFY?

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. We provide trustworthy, transparent information to prove or disprove them. VERIFY's sources are always provided, allowing the audience to see exactly how the team determines the veracity of any claims.

Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600, email verify@wcnc.com or visit /verify to see if it's something we've already covered.

OUR PROCESS

A VERIFY story consists of four key elements: the claim, the sources, the explanation and the answer.

The Claim

We gather claims or questions from our audience via text, email and social media.

The Sources

Our sources are listed at the beginning of every VERIFY story. We only use primary sources to determine the answer. Primary sources include original media like photos and videos, original documents, peer-reviewed studies and vetted experts.

The Explanation

The VERIFY story provides background information about the claim or question and a thorough explanation of the topic so the audience can grasp the full context of the story.

The Answer

We strive to label each claim as true or false based on the information we gather in the reporting process.

CONTACT US

ETHICS POLICY

VERIFY is committed to the highest ethical standards and dedicated to the principles of truth, independence, public interest, fair play and integrity. See our full ethics policy here.

CORRECTIONS POLICY

If a correction is warranted, the VERIFY team will quickly and transparently address the error. We will update the existing story across all platforms and include the correction or clarification note in the story text, explaining to our audience what changed and why. Sometimes information changes that requires an update to a previous story. Those instances will be handled in a similar fashion. If you notice an error or want to request a correction, please contact us.