Charlotte leaders are working their way through the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). There's a section about tree removal that has a lot of questions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders are working their way through the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). It's a single document that simplifies, consolidates, and updates the regulations that guide Charlotte’s development.

We’ve seen a lot of questions surrounding section 29.3, which is all about maintenance and protection of trees.

THE QUESTION

Do homeowners have to get a permit to remove every tree on their property?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, homeowners do not have to get a permit to remove every tree on their property.

WHAT WE FOUND

Looking at the public comments surrounding section 29.3 of the UDO, you can tell people are not happy about having to get a permit to remove any tree on their property. But is that what this proposal says?

"That's not correct," Porter said, adding "There's a new proposed heritage tree regulation that would, as it's currently written in the draft UDO, a permit would be required to remove a heritage tree.”

So what is a heritage tree?

“A native tree to North Carolina that's at least 30 inches in diameter, with the tree trunk at kind of chest height," Porter explained.

According to the current draft of the UDO, permits for the removal of heritage trees shall be granted only where any of the following occur:

The tree and critical root zone are located within the buildable area where a structure or improvement may be placed and there is no other reasonable location.

Preservation of the tree would unreasonably restrict use of the property.

The tree is sufficiently diseased, injured, dead, in danger of falling, creates unsafe sight distance.

However, Porter said if a tree is dead, a permit is not needed.

“For cases where a tree is dead, or imminently hazardous, or if it's diseased and determined to be a high-risk tree, by a qualified arborist, those would not need a permit," Porter said.

Right now, the proposed permit fee is $150.

Friday, March 18 is the last day to submit comments to the first draft of the proposed UDO. The next draft is expected to be released in May.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.