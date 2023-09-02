While North Carolina operates under a point system, the state takes it one step further regarding speeding.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday we introduced you to a father who had his license suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly accident.

The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title turned over, or the car insured.

So when the son was involved in a wreck, the father was left on the hook. Jake Twisdale had to pay $20,000 to cover the other driver's injuries and damage to his truck. Eventually, the state suspended Twisdale's driver's license all because he technically still owned his son's car.

While this was a very specific incident, we started looking into the law when it comes to license suspensions in North Carolina and if the Tarheel state is one of the strictest states in the county.

THE QUESTION:

Is North Carolina the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions?

Let's verify.

THE ANSWER:

Yes, North Carolina is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions.

OUR SOURCES:

"Driving is considered a privilege it's a privilege to get your license you are not entitled to drive," Pavone said. "All seven of the states we listed run on points systems when it comes to having your license suspended. A driver accumulates points for things like speeding, reckless driving, running through a stop sign, and more."

Each state assigns specific points to each violation. If a driver accumulates a certain amount of points in a certain amount of time, determined by each state, they can have their license suspended.

While North Carolina operates under a point system, the state takes it one step further regarding speeding.

According to the North Carolina DMV, a driver's license will be suspended for at least 30 days if a driver is convicted of driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit while in a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit zone or driving at a speed greater than 80 miles per hour anywhere.

"If you are paying a ticket over 75, I can almost guarantee you your license will be suspended. I don't care if that is your first ticket," Pavone said.

This also applies if you get a speeding ticket in a different state.

North Carolina is one of 46 states in the Driver License Compact in which member states exchange information regarding traffic violations. If the North Carolina DMV receives a report from one of the other 45 states that a North Carolina driver was speeding 15 miles or more in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, it will mail that driver a letter explaining that their license will be suspended.

"It seems like we are harsher. I'm only a north Carolina attorney, but it seems like it's harsher," Pavone said.

A WalletHub study found North Carolina is the seventh strictest state in the U.S. when it comes to speeding. That's higher than any other state in the southeastern U.S.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit VERIFY.