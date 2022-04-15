No, a video of Tom Cruise jumping over Keegan-Michael Key isn’t real. It’s a deepfake

A video that seems to show Tom Cruise jumping over fellow actor Keegan-Michael Key has gone viral. But it’s not what it seems - the video is a deepfake.

A video of actor Tom Cruise leap-frogging over fellow actor Keegan-Michael Key has taken the internet by storm, with many wondering how the 59-year-old “Top Gun” star was able to jump over the 6-foot Key. Cruise is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

“Just want to jump in here and wish you luck! Congrats on the AFI Awards. Congrats on life. Congrats on the look. Work on the humor a little bit,” Tom Cruise appears to say.

One tweet said: “Tom Cruise is 59 doing sh** like this, HOW???? 😭😭” The video with the tweet had nearly 3 million views.

But, was the “Mission Impossible” star actually performing his own stunt work?

Tom cruise is 59 dawg who cares his jump goes so hard pic.twitter.com/yvzgQ0XHvw — z (@reblmoon) April 15, 2022

THE QUESTION

Is the video of Tom Cruise jumping over Keegan-Michael Key real?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, that video is not real. It is a deepfake created by Tom Cruise impersonator Miles Fisher. Fisher has been creating Tom Cruise deepfake videos videos for years.

WHAT WE FOUND

This video was recorded during the American Film Institute (AFI) Awards luncheon on March 11 in Beverly Hills, California. In the video, Cruise appears to jump over Key and congratulates him on the AFIs.

We can VERIFY that actor is the real Keegan-Michael Key. Key attended the awards ceremony with his wife, according to photos from the Getty Images website. Key was wearing the same outfit in the Getty photos as he is in the deepfake Cruise video.

But on social media, Key suggested the video wasn’t all what it seemed. On Key’s TikTok, he wrote, “Did that really just happen? 😮#tomcruisedeepfake.” A deepfake is made using artificial intelligence technologies that can be used to replace or synthesize faces, speech or expressions of emotions.

VERIFY tracked the clip back to accounts known for making deepfake videos with an actor digitally altered to look like Tom Cruise. This particular deepfake was created by video creator Chris Ume and Cruise impersonator Miles Fisher. Ume also posted the stunt video on his Instagram, writing, “#deeptomcruise jumps are inhuman.”

He tagged both Key and Fisher on Instagram. In response, Fisher joked he was very close to being injured during the stunt, implying that he was the one who performed the jump. Ume also posted a video to YouTube revealing how the Cruise deepfakes are created.

Fisher has 220,000 followers on Instagram and has posted various Cruise deepfakes on the account, but he really gained a following on TikTok, where his @deeptomcruise account has amassed more than 3.4 million followers.

So, we can VERIFY that no, Cruise did not perform that stunt. The video was created by an impersonator and a video creator. There is also no evidence Cruise attended the AFI Awards ceremony at all.