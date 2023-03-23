Only 16% of residents are registering their pets in Mecklenburg County

Not every dog, cat, and ferret owner is registering their pets. According to CMPD Animal Care and Control, they've had 16% compliance over the past year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have a dog, a cat, or even a ferret, you are required in Mecklenburg County to register your animal. You are supposed to mail in a form and pay a fee. But how many people are actually registering their animals, as required?

To register your animal in Mecklenburg County, it's $10 for spayed or neutered pets and $30 if they are not.

"I received my letter in the mail that we have to register our dog and pay a yearly fee. Does anyone actually pay for this at all?"

Yes, some people in Charlotte are paying for these pet licenses. However, according to CMPD Animal Care and Control, over the past year, only 16% who have pets are actually paying.

These licenses are required for people who own dogs, cats, or ferrets in Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte. Knicley tells WCNC these license forms are usually sent out after their pets receive their rabies shot. The registration money goes into the City's general fund.

"We are a department that is under the police department," Knicely said. "Our operating budget comes from the City of Charlotte; all of the license fees go back into the city general fund, which helps to fund our budget."

But are people actually paying?

According to CMPD Animal Care and Control data, there was a 16% overall compliance from February 2022 to February 2023. Only 25% of dog owners registered, while only 9% of cat owners registered.

"So more people are not paying; it's very typical," Knicley said. "These numbers are average."

There are citations for failing to register your pet, and those start at about $50. However, Knicely said officers are not going door to door looking for people.

"We don't have the manpower to go door to door for this," Knicley said.

Knicley said paying the registration fee is a way to help CMPD shelters indirectly and to help find your pet if it gets lost.

"Once they get into the system, they get a little collar tag, which has a little QR code, and people register it, " Knicely said. Then we just scan that QR code and their pet will come up in the system."

