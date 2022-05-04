CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driving a vehicle during heavy rain can be dangerous. The poor visibility and wet conditions can slow traffic.
These rules in North Carolina can remind you how to stay safe during severe weather.
OUR SOURCES
- Jen Thompson, Communications Officer for NCDOT
- Tiffany Wright, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Carolinas
- North Carolina Law
- South Carolina Law
THE QUESTION
Do you have to have your headlights on when using your windshield wipers in North and South Carolina?
THE ANSWER
Yes, you have to have your headlights on when using your windshield wipers in North and south Carolina.
WHAT WE FOUND
Both North and South Carolina law clearly state drivers are required to turn on their headlights while operating windshield wipers during inclement weather.
“Anytime you're using your windshield wipers you should have your headlights on. It in fact is a law," Wright said. "Anytime we're talking about implement weather, anytime your view is going to be obstructed. We're talking about fog, we're talking about anytime there's a there's snow, there's rain, there's sleet-- anytime that you're using a windshield wipers you have to have your headlights on. Yes. It's the law.”
“I think it's the 'WOLO' that you hear people say: 'wipers on, lights on,'" Thompson said. She explained when you're driving with your lights on, keep your low beams on. She says high beams can blind someone coming towards you.
THE QUESTION
Is it illegal to drive with your hazards on when it rains?
THE ANSWER
No, it is not illegal to drive with your hazards on when it rains, but officials don’t recommend it.
WHAT WE FOUND
In about half of U.S. states, it's illegal to drive anywhere with your hazard lights on, according to AAA. That’s not the case in the Carolinas. Drivers here can use their hazard lights when driving. There's no law preventing it, but officials say it’s not the safest option.
"Hazards during inclement weather can really distract other motorists. It can be a hazard for other motorists on the roadway. So it's not recommended that you use them,” Wright said.
“I can see that it can make you look more visible when you see someone driving without their lights on versus having hazard lights on. But think if you can just leave them off the drive at a slower speed,” Thompson said.
