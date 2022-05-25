Ways to save on your AC bill

Many of you have probably flipped on that air conditioning. What are some are the best ways to stay cool and save money this summer?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The temperatures have dropped down into the 70s the last few days. But are expected to be back in the 80s tomorrow and the 90s next week.

By now, many of you have probably flipped on that air conditioning. What are some are the best ways to stay cool and save money this summer?

OUR SOURCES:

THE FIRST QUESTION:

Is it cheaper to leave your air conditioner on all day than to turn it off when you're gone?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, it is cheaper to leave your AC on all day.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"If you are leaving home just for the day, it is defiantly more energy-efficient to keep it turned on," Kureczka said. Just turn it up a few degrees higher than you would if you were home."

Kureczka tells us the reason behind this is, is because it will take more energy to start up your AC and cool your home down.

THE NEXT QUESTION:

Is there a temperature you should leave your air conditioner at to save the most money throughout the day?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, there is a temperature you should leave your air conditioner at to save the most money throughout the day.

WHAT WE FOUND:

According to Energy Saver, in the summer, to save the most money, they suggest keeping your air conditions at 78 degrees when you wake up, 85 degrees during the day, and 82 degrees when you're sleeping. Kureczka suggests bumping up the temp to where you feel the most comfortable.

"If you raise the temperature by two degrees more than what you're comfortable with inside the house to make you feel cool, this is going to help you save your cooling cost by five percent," Kureczka said.

THE QUESTION:

Will leaving the ceiling fan on all day cool your home?

THE ANSWER:

No, the ceiling fan does not cool your home.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"Fans don't cool homes, they don't cool rooms, they cool people, so if you are in the home, turn that fan on," Kureczka said.

The fan can cool you down about four degrees, so Kureczka tells us it's good to keep it on when you're home but turn it off when you leave to get the most bang for your buck.