No, you can't put your own speed bumps on a city, state or county road

One woman said she wants to take matters into her own hands when it comes to speeders in her community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With school in session, you will probably see more slow-down signs in neighborhoods. One woman said she wants to take matters into her own hands when it comes to speeders in her community.

In the "Next Door" app, she posted that she wants to put out her own speed bumps on her road. However, can you do that?

A woman wrote in the "Next Door" app:

"I am so tempted to buy some speed bumps from amazon and put them in Berewick Commons Parkway. People fly down this road, and it makes me so angry."

THE QUESTION:

Can you put your own speed bumps on a public road?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, you are not allowed to put your own speed bumps on a city, state or county road.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Berewick Commons Parkway is a city road. When we emailed the City of Charlotte, they told us there are rules in place, and transportation projects are prioritized through capital bonds. They went on to say the city does not allow residents to fund projects, like speed bumps, directly.

NCDOT also told us on state-maintained roads, speed bumps have to be installed through an encroachment agreement. The request must go through an HOA or municipality; a single homeowner would not be able to obtain an encroachment.

NCDOT tells WCNC they have the right to remove a speed bump installed on a state road if it was not approved.

"They would be violating the state law," Mauney said. You are not allowed to put things in the middle of the road as a private citizen."

Mauney tells WCNC that people can also be held responsible if they place something on the road and someone gets into an accident.

"If god forbid there is a car wreck because you put something in the road, you could be sued for the harm of that individual," Mauney said.

However, Mauney tells WCNC that if it's your private property, you are allowed to do whatever you want with your road.

