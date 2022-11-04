Here's why TV stations have to run certain political ads

There are political ads that TV stations have to run thanks to a law that's been on the books for 90 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You've probably seen lots of political ads on television. As the midterm election ramps up, so do the commercials from candidates and "political action committees." However, some of you have asked why TV stations are running these ads, especially ads that appear to be misleading.

We have gotten countless emails asking why WCNC is running certain ads, specifically ads that make dubious claims. One reason: there are political ads that TV stations have to run thanks to a law that's been on the books for 90 years.

"Federal law says that the tv station cannot censor a legally qualified candidate's ads," Mauney said.

Title 47 also states that broadcasting stations need to allow reasonable access to, or permit, the purchase of commercial time for a "legally-qualified candidate for federal elective office.

"There is a federal law in place that prohibits WCNC from changing the ad, making the candidate change the ad," Mauney said.

Mauney tells WCNC this rule only applies to a legally-qualified candidate. Not third-party groups that can include "PACS" or "Super PACS" which sometimes produce ads on behalf of certain candidates. So stations do not have to accept third-party election ads because they are not from an individual candidate. The candidate will occasionally challenge the accuracy of these third-party ads. However, television stations generally give latitude when evaluating challenged in third-party ads.

"The first amendment guarantees that there will be a marketplace of ideas, which is called political speech and under our constitution is the most protected form of speech," Mauney said.

The federal law really comes down to censorship for ads from individual candidates Stations are not allowed to censor them, which includes changing them, asking the candidate to change them, or even refusing to run them at all.

"It means the station can't say this is a republican or a democrat or an independent therefore, we are going to run this and not that or change the content of this ad," Mauney said.

And yes, candidates can and do bend the truth in ads you see on tv. So do third-party groups. But Mauney tells us even misleading claims can be protected under the "freedom of speech" umbrella.

