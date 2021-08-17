VERIFY: Yes, most school districts around Charlotte will be testing for COVID-19 in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As kids in South Carolina are back in school, North Carolina students are also gearing up to head back next week.
This school year, districts once again have to deal with the challenges of COVID-19. One of the most effective tools that districts had at their disposal last year was in-school testing.
THE QUESTION
Are school districts around Charlotte testing for COVID-19 in schools?
SOURCES
- Multiple school districts around Charlotte
- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
THE ANSWER
Yes, most school districts will be testing in schools; however, it's not every district.
WHAT WE FOUND
In North Carolina, districts can have to choice of opting into one of two state-funded testing programs.
Programs are run through NCDHHS. According to NCDHHS, schools have two different options.
- Schools can use a state-contracted vendor for their testing.
- Perform testing on their own, or in a partnership with a non-state vendor. For this option, the state will provide tests at no cost to the district.
Enrolled in the North Carolina state testing program
- Ashe County
- Avery County
- Catawba County
- Cabarrus County
- Cleveland County
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- Gaston County
- Iredell-Stateville
- Kannapolis City Schools
- Newton-Conover
- Stanly County
- Watauga County
Lincoln County and Union County are not enrolled in the program. Lincoln County Schools said they have arranged as-needed testing through the local health department.
South Carolina
Clover School District said they have test kids and will offer them at the district office. The York district said they have rapid testing for current employees and students.
Chester County officials said rapid testing will continue the same as last year for students and staff. The nursing staff will follow testing protocols and text people who have symptoms related to COVID-19.
Rock Hill Schools said students and staff may be tested if they show symptoms.
Lancaster County and Fort Mill will not have COVID-19 testing in schools this year.
