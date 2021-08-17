VERIFY: Yes, most school districts around Charlotte will be testing for COVID-19 in schools

This school year, districts once again have to deal with the challenges of COVID-19. These school districts will test students at school if they show symptoms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As kids in South Carolina are back in school, North Carolina students are also gearing up to head back next week.

This school year, districts once again have to deal with the challenges of COVID-19. One of the most effective tools that districts had at their disposal last year was in-school testing.

THE QUESTION

Are school districts around Charlotte testing for COVID-19 in schools?

SOURCES

Multiple school districts around Charlotte

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

THE ANSWER

Yes, most school districts will be testing in schools; however, it's not every district.

WHAT WE FOUND

In North Carolina, districts can have to choice of opting into one of two state-funded testing programs.

Programs are run through NCDHHS. According to NCDHHS, schools have two different options.

Schools can use a state-contracted vendor for their testing. Perform testing on their own, or in a partnership with a non-state vendor. For this option, the state will provide tests at no cost to the district.

Enrolled in the North Carolina state testing program

Ashe County

Avery County

Catawba County

Cabarrus County

Cleveland County

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Gaston County

Iredell-Stateville

Kannapolis City Schools

Newton-Conover

Stanly County

Watauga County

Lincoln County and Union County are not enrolled in the program. Lincoln County Schools said they have arranged as-needed testing through the local health department.

South Carolina

Clover School District said they have test kids and will offer them at the district office. The York district said they have rapid testing for current employees and students.

Chester County officials said rapid testing will continue the same as last year for students and staff. The nursing staff will follow testing protocols and text people who have symptoms related to COVID-19.

Rock Hill Schools said students and staff may be tested if they show symptoms.

Lancaster County and Fort Mill will not have COVID-19 testing in schools this year.