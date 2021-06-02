VERIFY: Yes, most items placed in the recycling bin in Mecklenburg County are recycled.

One out of every four items that go through the recycling system can't actually be recycled in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're a Mecklenburg County resident and hoping to recycle, there are a few things you'll want to know. For starters, Mecklenburg County has a list of "acceptable" items for the curbside recycling bins many residents use.

But for what can't be recycled in curbside pick-up, many things can still be taken to other recycling centers or donated. But for many, it's easy to mix up what can and can't go in the recycling bin -- and if it actually makes a difference.

THE QUESTION

Do most items placed in the recycling bins in Mecklenburg County actually get recycled?

THE ANSWER

Yes, one out of four items that are processed in recycling plants is contaminated and thrown out.

OUR SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the latest North Carolina Recycling Performance data, Mecklenburg County ranked 16th out of 100 counties in North Carolina that recycle the most. Smithberger said about 65-70% of people who use waste pickup recycle.

"Consumers are starting to be more green-minded in the fact they want a product that is equally recyclable," Smithberger said.

However, Smithberger says one out of every four items that go through the recycling system can't actually be recycled. They are either not recyclable at all, or they are tainted by non-recyclable material; either way, they end up being thrown out.

"People believe in wishful recycling, and unfortunately, they have been sort of geared up to believe throwing anything away gives them bad karma," Smithberger said.

According to Smithberger, efforts to weed out these non-recyclable materials cost the County about five thousand dollars a day, adding up to about 1.8 million.