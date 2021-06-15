VERIFY: Yes, Moderna's vaccine contains SM-102, no, it isn't dangerous

An online claim states that the COVID-19 vaccines contain a substance not suitable for humans, but experts say that's not true.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, including questions about what is in them.

WCNC Charlotte viewer Elaine C. recently reached out about a claim she saw, which stated the vaccines have an ingredient considered to be poisonous.

The Question

Do any of the COVID-19 vaccine contain SM-102? Is SM-102 a poison?

Sources

Dr. Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine ingredient list

Cayman Chemical, which makes SM-102

The Answer

Yes, Moderna's vaccine contains SM-102, but SM-102 is not considered dangerous.

"The Moderna vaccine does contain SM-102, which is a lipid, a fat, an oil," said Kelly. "SM-102 is safe for humans in vaccines."

So from where might the misinformation have emerged?

On Cayman Chemical's site, the company describes SM-102's chemistry, including a warning that says, "Product not for human or veterinary use." However, there's a link to click for an accompanying statement, which explains the company's safety warning has to do with chloroform, which is mixed with SM-102 for shipping.

The company goes on to write that several safety agencies do not list any hazards associated with SM-102 itself.

Kelly states the version of the lipid in the vaccines is safe, and a check of the Moderna ingredient list shows no chloroform, just SM-102, along with other safe ingredients.

Moderna lists its coronavirus vaccine ingredients as "messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate trihydrate, and sucrose."

"There were three other oils, four salts, and a sugar, and that's it. Nothing that would be dangerous," Kelly said.

