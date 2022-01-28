We got a question sent to our Verify email from Matt. He wanted to know whether it hurts the engine if you don't warm it u all the way, before driving in the cold.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Once again, we could see cold temperatures this weekend and the possibility of snow as the Nor'easter makes its way across the east coast.

You might want to warm up your car before you get in, but remember it's illegal in the City of Charlotte to leave your car running unattended.

We got a question sent to our Verify email from Matt he wanted to know whether it hurts the engine if you don't warm it u all the way, before driving in the cold weather.

THE QUESTION:

Does it hurt the engine if you don't warm it up all the way before driving in cold weather?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, it does not hurt your engine if you don't warm it up all the way before driving in cold weather.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Firestone says we are not in the '70s anymore, and most cars before the 1980s had carburetors, and those engines did need to warm up in the winter.

"Modern engines get all the parts oiled very quickly, usually about under a minute when you turn the car on," David Undercoffler said.

According to Firestone, practically every car sold in America has an electric fuel injection system that helps maintain the perfect air-fuel mixture needed to start the engine no matter the temperature outside.

The Department of Energy said the engine will actually warm up faster being driven, which will allow the heat to turn on sooner, decreasing fuel costs and emissions.

"Usually, a minute is a good time to defrost the windshield get the cabin heated up, but once you start driving, the cabin and the engine are going to heat up faster," Undercoffler said.

The Department of Energy said idling can actually use a quarter to a half-gallon of fuel per hour, depending on the engine size. You will save some gas if you hop in your car and drive straight away.

