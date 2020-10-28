49ers on the rebound from COVID-19 cluster

Charlotte Men's Basketball team slowly getting players back to the practice court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two weeks after a cluster was identified within the men's basketball team, the Charlotte 49ers are slowly returning to practice.

UNC Charlotte confirmed on Oct. 13 that there were seven COVID-19 cases within the men's basketball team, including coaches and staff.

This week, some members of the team are back to practice.

"The most important thing is making sure we protect our athletes and that we are healthy," said coach Ron Sanchez. "I don't think there's anything more important than that."

Sanchez said some of the players have returned from their quarantine, while others still have not.

Right now we're not completely back yet," he said, "We're going to air on the side of caution when it comes to this. We're not going to try and skip a step."

Sanchez said he hoped to have everyone back by the end of the week.

Currently the season is supposed to begin in late November, but there's no games scheduled until conference play begins Dec. 31.

"Right now all of us have to be very flexible," Sanchez said, "and understanding that at any moment you have to pivot and shift."

In 2019-20, Charlotte finished 16-13, with a 13-2 record at Halton Arena.

The 49ers won games against Davidson and Wake Forest, and were a surprise as the No. 4 seed in the CUSA Tournament, after being picked to finish 12th in the preseason poll.