UNC Charlotte identifies COVID-19 cluster within men's basketball team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified in its athletics department. Seven cases of COVID-19 involving student-athletes and staff were confirmed within the men's basketball team.

UNCC said the positive cases were self-reported by individuals through the University's contract tracing protocols and Niner Health Check.

All individuals involved are isolating with "proper medical care" and the contact tracing team at UNCC is working on notifying any members of the UNCC community who may have been impacted.

As a result, all practices and in-person meetings for the team have been suspended until all remaining student-athletes and staff are cleared through tests.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases with either "illness onsets" or positive test results within a 14-day period and a plausible link between the cases, when no potential source of exposure is more likely.