49ers win back the Hornets' Nest Trophy on buzzer-beating three at Davidson

Charlotte's Jackson Threadgill ended the game in thrilling fashion

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Beauty is in the eye of the holder, in this case, and Charlotte will now hold the Hornets' Nest Trophy for the next year.

The 49ers taking down rival Davidson in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night, to bring the interesting-looking piece of hardware back down I-77.

"There were a lot of plays made that gave us the opportunity to come out and take that ugly trophy home," Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said.

The biggest of those plays was the last one.

With the game tied 65-65 in overtime, Jackson Threadgill took a three-point shot and missed.

But teammate Lu'Cye Patterson collected the loose ball and from the deck, got it back to Threadgill, who made good on it at the buzer, giving Charlotte the 68-65 win.

It was Threadgill's only made three-pointer in six attempts on the night.

"Honestly it's a feeling I can't even describe," Threadgill said. "It's a lot of joy, it's very gratifying. Bigger than that, it's great to experience that with a great group of guys. It's more than just me. We won that game, I didn't win that game."

Great local hoop tonight. @CharlotteMBB leads @DavidsonMBB 32-30 at halftime of the 37th Battle for the Hornets’ Nest Trophy.



With the victory, the trophy comes back to Charlotte.

"It's not just the trophy, it's the opponent," Sanchez said. "When you really respect the opponent, you appreciate the trophy even more."