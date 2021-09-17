Alex Bowman takes a trip down memory lane

Bowman revisits some milestone moments throughout his life and career

In the final segment of WCNC's four-part series with NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman, Bowman revisits some milestone moments in both his career and personal life.

Bowman sits down with WCNC's Ashley Stroehlein and shares his thoughts on a series of moments he shared over the years via Instagram. Those moments range from his early beginnings as a race car driver, to taking over the No. 48 car for Jimmie Johnson, to adopting his dog, Roscoe.

Alex and Ally also joined forces with WCNC Charlotte to help spread the word about 'Clear the Shelters' and encourage people to take part in the nationwide pet adoption drive.

Take a trip down memory lane with @Alex_Bowman when he sits down with @ashstro during part 4 of his @wcnc interview series tonight at 5:30pm ET! pic.twitter.com/5jzpjeu6au — Ally Racing (@allyracing) September 16, 2021