Anderson holds "Amazing" Thanksgiving Drive-Thru

Panthers wide receiver teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to distribute 250 holiday meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was overwhelmed when he pulled up to Nations Ford Elementary School on Tuesday night.

"I saw a bunch of cars," Anderson said. "It was exciting for me. It feels great to know that these many people are going to be helped today."

Anderson's first-ever "AMAZING" Thanksgiving Drive-Thru, partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, helped to provide 250 holiday meals to local families in need.

It was the first time Anderson felt he could personally give back to the Charlotte community, since he first arrived during 2020 and COVID-19 restrictions on player interactions with the public.

"I felt like since I came to Carolina I always felt embraced," Anderson said. "I wanted to return that love."

Anderson's breakout season in 2020 earned him a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the team.

His 2021 season has seen a drop in his numbers (28 catches, 273 yards, 3 touchdowns), but he is still Carolina's third-leading receiver.