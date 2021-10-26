Knight season ticket holders watching World Series at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Season ticket holders of the Charlotte Knights are invited to watch Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte.
The Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros starting at 8:09 p.m.
The Astros were 51-30 on their home turf in 2021. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez leads them with a mark of .794, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.
The Braves posted a record of 46-35 away from home in 2021. Atlanta has a team batting average of .250 this postseason, Eddie Rosario has led them with an average of .474, including five extra base hits and 11 RBIs.