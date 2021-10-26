Knight season ticket holders watching World Series at Truist Field

Game 1 begins at 8:09 p.m. with the Atlanta Braves in Houston.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Season ticket holders of the Charlotte Knights are invited to watch Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte.

The Astros were 51-30 on their home turf in 2021. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez leads them with a mark of .794, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.