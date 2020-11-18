Charlotte Knights offer 'Work From Home Plate' opportunity

Rent out a suite for the day or week to switch up your home office view

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you sick of working from home and the stale view of your white wall? The Charlotte Knights are offering an alternative for all your Zoom calls.

"It just started as a conversation between a few of us," Charlotte Knights COO Dan Rajkowski told WCNC Charlotte.

Rajkowski said his groundskeeper mentioned hotels were booking rooms for people to work out of, "and we said, 'Why can’t we do that in our suites?'"

Truist Field has about 20 suites that have been temporarily converted into Christmas-themed office suites for the Charlotte community to take advantage of during this work-from-home season.

"We’ve got all the technology: WiFi, TVs that you need, and what a better view to be able to look out your window and see the beautiful ballpark and field that we have," Rajkowski said.

Are you tired of working from home?



Look out over the beautiful ballpark and enjoy Charlotte's impressive skyline as you call Truist Field your office for the day.



It's the window you've always wanted.



Learn more

➡️ https://t.co/CNzulVnI4j pic.twitter.com/lsFC45hkLt — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) November 17, 2020

Booking has already started at $95 a day or $400 per week, which can be split between four people in one suite.

As for what the money will be going to, Rajkowski said simply, "to keep the lights on."

"We missed an entire baseball season this year, and we’ve got to find ways for our employees to continue to work and be creative with this building," Rajkowski added.

The ballpark is a 10,500-seat stadium with only 735 people currently being allowed in at one time.

The Charlotte Knights are covering all their bases when it comes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, so if you decide to work from home plate instead, you can do it safely.

"You wear a mask when you come into the building," Rajkowski noted.

However, people will not be required to keep the mask on once inside their private, enclosed suite. They are also doing extra sanitizing, so no one will touch a suite before it's been cleaned.

There are options to add food and drinks to your office tab, in case a craving hits you.