Charlotte FC nets Maryland midfielder in MLS SuperDraft

Ben Bender was the first pick of the day, and the team has deemed him an elite player.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC scored a top MLS SuperDraft pick, taking in a top midfielder from Maryland at the start of the day.

Ben Bender was the team's pick during the draft, in which they were able to select the very first player overall. After the draft concluded, the club shared more about Bender's history on the field.

Bender is currently a sophomore at the University of Maryland and was able to close out his season with seven goals and five assists, leading the Terrapins to a 12-4-2 overall record. He was named a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and the Big Ten's Midfielder of the Year. Before he was drafted in, Bender was also one of eight collegiate underclassmen signed to a Generation adidas contract, which will not be charged against Charlotte FC's annual salary budget.

As a freshman, the 6-foot 165-pound Baltimore native started for all 11 games with the Terrapins, finding the net twice. He was then named to the All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Before getting to college, he prepped at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland. There, he was named a 2019 Allstate All-American during his senior year of high school. He also played club soccer for Baltimore Armour.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.