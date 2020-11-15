Bucs arrival in Charlotte delayed by seven hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were late arrivals in Charlotte.
Originally scheduled to arrive in North Carolina at 4 p.m., Saturday, the Bucs were on the tarmac in Tampa for several hours, and did not arrive until 11:15 p.m., according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In total the team suffered a seven-hour delay. FOX's Jay Glazer reports the delay was due to mechanical issues, and that at one point, the Bucs had to switch planes before leaving.
Despite the rough start to their weekend, Tampa Bay is still favored to beat Carolina by six-and-a-half points.
Carolina is without star running back Christian McCaffrey for the seventh time this season. McCaffrey returned from an ankle injury to score two touchdowns last week against Kansas City, but suffered an injured shoulder in that game.
The Panthers have lost four-straight games after a 3-2 start, and now stand at 3-6 on the season.
The Bucs are 6-3, losing in embarassing fashion, 38-3, at New Orleans last Sunday night.
The Panthers and Bucs met in Week 2 of the season. Carolina shook off a 21-0 deficit, and nearly came back in the second half, ultimately losing the game, 31-17.