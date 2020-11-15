Bucs arrival in Charlotte delayed by seven hours

Carolina hosts its division rival from Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were late arrivals in Charlotte.

Originally scheduled to arrive in North Carolina at 4 p.m., Saturday, the Bucs were on the tarmac in Tampa for several hours, and did not arrive until 11:15 p.m., according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And after their long delay today, the Buccaneers just pulled into their Charlotte hotel. https://t.co/y8wKuIgvYP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2020

In total the team suffered a seven-hour delay. FOX's Jay Glazer reports the delay was due to mechanical issues, and that at one point, the Bucs had to switch planes before leaving.

The @Buccaneers still have not left the airport yet for Charlotte because of issues with airplane. Team personnel have de-boarded plane and are currently in a hangar waiting for another plane @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 15, 2020

Despite the rough start to their weekend, Tampa Bay is still favored to beat Carolina by six-and-a-half points.

Carolina is without star running back Christian McCaffrey for the seventh time this season. McCaffrey returned from an ankle injury to score two touchdowns last week against Kansas City, but suffered an injured shoulder in that game.

The Panthers have lost four-straight games after a 3-2 start, and now stand at 3-6 on the season.

The Bucs are 6-3, losing in embarassing fashion, 38-3, at New Orleans last Sunday night.