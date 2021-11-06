Charlotte completes thrilling comeback for homecoming victory

49ers trailed Rice by 10 in the fourth quarter before winning in overtime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Down ten points with 6:35 remaining, it wasn't looking good for Charlotte on homecoming.

But the 49ers put together a late comeback in front of a sellout crowd of 16,050, winning 31-24 in overtime.

It started with a drive and Jonathan Cruz field goal to cut Rice's lead to 24-17 with 4:09 remaining.

After a defensive stop, Charlotte went down the field again and QB Chris Reynolds fired on the run to Elijah Spencer to tie the game, 24-24, with just 1:14 left, and the game would go to overtime.

The 49ers scored on the first play of overtime when Reynolds' pass was tipped over the middle, but still found its way into Spencer's hands as he crossed the goal line.

On defense, Charlotte buckled down and pressured Owls QB Jake Constantine into throwing a game-ending interception, caught by Luke Martin.

After further review...



BALL GAME!!!!!!!



WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!



CLT 31

Rice 24



FINAL pic.twitter.com/JGMfxqRCfc — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@CharlotteFTBL) November 6, 2021

The 49ers improve to 5-4, just one victory away from a bowl berth.