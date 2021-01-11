Niner Nation Week kicks off with Uptown pep rally

UNC Charlotte's homecoming week got started with a rousing pep rally in Uptown with events scheduled all over the Queen City before Saturday's football game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte kicked off Niner Nation Week in Uptown Monday ahead of this weekend's homecoming football game against Rice.

A pep rally at Bank of America Plaza started the festivities with appearances expected by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and head football coach Will Healy. George Dunlap, chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners is also appearing at Monday's rally. The university has arranged food carts, the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band and giveaways for fans who attend the event.

The 49ers host Rice at 3:30 on Nov. 6 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Niner Nation Week events include a virtual trivia night, a celebration at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (free drink tickets to the first 100 alumni who register) and events scattered across the city.

Other big events include a kick-off social for the UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter on Thursday, a legacy pinning ceremony on Friday at McKnight Hall and a Happy Hour pep rally with Will Healy at the UNC Charlotte Mariott Hotel Friday evening.

